LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an investigation last week. Robert Lee Marre, 65, of 384 NW Carole Road in Lake Placid, was arrested for brandishing a weapon in public and making threats to a Walgreens employee.
Lake Placid police arrived at Walgreens on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid at approximately 1:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 and spoke to the manager about a customer (Marre) who had come into the store on Aug. 9 and threatened an employee, according to reports.
The manager identified the victim to the officer and told law enforcement that he wanted Marre trespassed from the store. He then gave the officer a written statement from the victim of the incident on Aug. 9. The statement included a description of the gun that Marre was carrying and a description of Marre saying he was going to get the victim or someone, reports state.
Officers then interviewed the victim to get a sworn statement. The victim told law enforcement that when Marre entered the store on Aug. 9 he showed her his firearm while mumbling under his breath. The victim stated that they tried to tell Marre that they didn’t think he should have the firearm in the store, but Marre ignored this and headed back to the pharmacy, reports said.
On his way out of the store, Marre told the victim multiple times that he was going to get them and then showed his weapon again, according to reports. The victim told officers that employees were in fear for their life. The victim went on to say that Marre also said if he ever got stopped by law enforcement and was told to get out of the vehicle, he would be the first responder and then patted his hip where his firearm was kept, reports said.
At approximately 3:42 p.m., LPPD officers along with Highlands County sheriff’s deputies, arrived at Marre’s address at 384 NW Carole Road to serve a trespass warning, reports said. The officer knocked on the door multiple times before Marre opened the door. The officer told Marre to step outside because he didn’t know if Marre had a gun or not.
Marre told the officer that he did have a gun and said, “I will kill myself before getting arrested,” reports state. Marre took a step out and the officer told him that he wasn’t there to arrest Marre, but if he didn’t put the gun down they were going to have a problem. The officer could clearly see the silver handgun in Marre’s left hand, according to reports.
Marre finally put the handgun on a table near the door and went outside to talk to law enforcement. The officer explained the trespass warning to Marre and asked him if had shown his gun to anyone at Walgreens and Marre said “no,” reports state. When asked if he had his gun on him when he went into Walgreens, Marre said, “yes I did.”
During the discussion, Marre described a previous incident where he complained about some four-wheelers and the deputy on scene had put Marre in an arm-bar and handcuffs even though he did not have a weapon on him, reports state. Marre told the officer, “If I ever see that guy out of uniform, he don’t want to mess with me,” reports state.
The following day, officers returned to Walgreens and were able to view the security camera footage and saw Marre enter the store at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 9. Marre then stopped and had a conversation with the victim along with patting his person as the victim described as well as the description of the firearm, reports show.
Marre was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Highlands County Jail.
Oh, another miserable white guy exercising his rights. A 'law abiding citizen', if you please. LOL
