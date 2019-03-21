LAKE PLACID — The luck of the Irish was not with Earnest Hale, 70, of Lake Placid on Sunday, March 17 as he was arrested by Lake Placid police officers. Hale is being charged with possessing cocaine, possessing drug equipment and destroying evidence.
The arrest report shows Hale uses James Brown as a street name.
The arresting officer was paroling near the area of U.S. 27 and Arron Drive. While sitting in his patrol car, the officer noticed a gold Nissan sitting at the car wash nearby. Then he observed a Camaro pull in close to the Nissan.
The officer moved his vehicle for a better vantage point. The arrest report says someone from each of the cars got out and exchanged something the officer could not see. The subjects got back in their cars and the Camaro left first and then the Nissan pulled out.
The officer noticed the license plate did not have a tag light on it. The officer followed behind the Nissan as he took evasive actions by taking back streets and driving in a criss-cross manner.
When the officer activated his lights to make a traffic stop, Hale allegedly did not make a complete stop at a stop sign. The suspect accelerated like he was going to flee and made a left-hand turn. The officer observed a gray bag being thrown out of the passenger window and he radioed for back up.
Hale finally stopped near Poinsettia Street and Oak Avenue. The backup arrived and the arresting officer recovered the gray bag that was thrown.
Inside the bag were four smaller baggies that had white powder in them and a slightly larger baggie with “white chips” in it, which the officer thought was crack cocaine. The report states the baggies tested positive for cocaine.
Hale did make statements to the officer but they are redacted from the police report.
Hale has several cases in the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website dating back from 1990 to 2017.
