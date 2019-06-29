LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid man received multiple drug charges after a traffic stop of an ATV and Jeep that were being driven in an orange grove.
A Lake Placid police officer responded Tuesday at 11:48 a.m. to a call of an ATV riding through an orange grove off of Deanna Drive, according to a Lake Placid Police report. A Jeep driven by James Arthur Wilcoxon was following the ATV through the grove. The officer conducted a traffic stop with the drivers of both vehicles complying.
A search of the Jeep revealed a pill that was a Schedule IV narcotic. Wilcoxon was arrested and additional drugs were found in his possession during a search at the Highlands County Jail.
Wilcoxon, 38, of Lake Placid, was charged with possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia, and smuggling or introducing contraband into a detention facility and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
Wilcoxon was being held Thursday in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $16,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.