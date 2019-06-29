LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid man received multiple drug charges after a traffic stop of an ATV and Jeep that were being driven in an orange grove.

A Lake Placid police officer responded Tuesday at 11:48 a.m. to a call of an ATV riding through an orange grove off of Deanna Drive, according to a Lake Placid Police report. A Jeep driven by James Arthur Wilcoxon was following the ATV through the grove. The officer conducted a traffic stop with the drivers of both vehicles complying.

A search of the Jeep revealed a pill that was a Schedule IV narcotic. Wilcoxon was arrested and additional drugs were found in his possession during a search at the Highlands County Jail.

Wilcoxon, 38, of Lake Placid, was charged with possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia, and smuggling or introducing contraband into a detention facility and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.

Wilcoxon was being held Thursday in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $16,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments