LAKE PLACID — Florida Highway Patrol updated an accident report Tuesday to include a fatality from an accident that occurred Dec. 13, 2018. According to authorities, John Nicholas Olejar, 87, of Lake Placid, was pronounced dead on Dec. 28, 2018 as a result of the accident.
At about 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 13, troopers say that Blondell Robinson Allen, 65, of Clewiston was driving her 2003 Kia Rio northbound on U.S. 27. She entered the turn lane at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flagpole Road.
At the same time, John E. Olejar, 61, of New Jersey was driving his 2010 Ford Fusion southbound on U.S. 27, using the inside lane. John Nicholas Olejar was traveling as a passenger in the Fusion.
According to the accident report, Allen turned left in front of John E. Olejar’s vehicle. The front of his car hit the right front of Allen’s.
The report said Allen had minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Fusion, John E. Olejar suffered only minor injuries but his passenger, John Nicholas Olejar, was taken to Hendry Regional Medical Center where he was eventually pronounced dead. The Olejars were both wearing seat belts.
Allen is charged with violating the right of way.
The FHP report said alcohol was not a factor in the accident; the wreck is still under investigation.
