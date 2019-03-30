ARCADIA — Anthony Spencer, 26 , of Lake Placid, was not injured when he was involved in a wreck Thursday, just after 3 p.m. However, he is being charged with careless driving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The accident report shows that Spencer was driving his 2009 Sterling A9500 tractor trailer westbound on State Road 70 when he approached the turn lane at State Road 72. Spencer negotiated a left-hand turn onto State Road 72 when the trailer became separated from the tractor portion of the vehicle and the trailer overturned on its right side.
The trailer, laying on its side, was partially obstructing the southbound lane of SR 72. Fertilizer was the cargo in the trailer, and it spilled when the trailer tipped over. The fertilizer covered the southwest corner of the intersection.
When the trailer was righted, traffic was blocked and the fertilizer was cleaned up from the intersection. The report states the tractor ended up with the nose pointing southwesterly in the grass shoulder on the west side of SR 72.
The report shows that alcohol was not a factor in the wreck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.