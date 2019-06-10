LAKE PLACID — Sean Joseph Desmond, 60, 14 Notre Dame St., Lake Placid, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday, as part of a negotiated plea settlement. Desmond pleaded no contest to charges of evidence destroying and two counts of sex offender violation for failing to register as required by law.
The maximum penalty for each of the three charges was five years. Desmond was remanded into custody after entering his plea.
Desmond was found guilty of lewd or lascivious offenses committed upon or in the presence of persons less than 16 years old and indecent exposure in Collier County on Oct. 7, 1999.
According to the arrest report, the suspect had filled out the Sexual Offender Registration Forms for 28 months and should have known to register new vehicles and any changes of address within 48 hours at the Sheriff’s Office in person.
On July 13, 2018, a deputy went to the residence Desmond shared with his brother where he found an unregistered vehicle there. The deputy also determined Desmond had not registered for a new job at a restaurant where he worked at full time.
On July 18, the manager from the restaurant told deputies that Desmond was caught going through a file that contained the employee files. He told the manager that he was trying to locate his application to change something on it. He said he was getting in trouble with the IRS. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Det. Louis Ramos said Desmond was trying to conceal that he was working full time at the restaurant and the date of hire.
