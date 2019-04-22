LAKE PLACID — Markie Kelajawan McCray, 20, of Lake Placid was shot during an Easter celebration around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in Highway Park. McCray died from his injuries Monday morning, despite being flown Sunday to Tampa General Hospital after the shooting.
Highway Park is well known for its Easter celebration. This year was no different with hundreds of family and friends pouring in from neighboring counties, like Hendry and Okeechobee. Local officials say the event’s large crowds bring in the need for sheriff’s deputies to be present for crowd and traffic control.
The large crowds usually mean a lot of cars, authorities say, and a lot of complaints about people parking in yards are received.
Officials also thought the specialized COPS ADAPT [Community Oriented Policing Services to Achieve Diversity And Public Trust] unit was probably mixed in among the revelers while leaving the other deputies to oversee traffic enforcement and crime prevention.
The neighborhood celebration begins early in the afternoon and goes through the evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened near the intersection of Vision Street and Williams Avenue. Investigators cleared the scene at 1:55 a.m. Monday.
Dan Coomes was McCray’s [Lake Placid] high school basketball coach and will remember him fondly.
“He was a fun-loving kid. He was just a pleasure to be around,” Coomes said.
“He was one of those kids everybody seems to like. He’s going to be missed by a lot of people,” he said. “He was very charismatic; people liked to be around him. He’s a tough one to lose.”
Coomes admired McCray’s perseverance on the court.
“He loved to play. He brought the fun to the game, whether it was practice or a game, but he worked hard,” Coomes said. “He was one of our better defensive players.”
McCray, who has had run ins with local law enforcement over the last few years, was released from jail on April 19, just two days before being shot.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, authorities ask the public to call Detective Mike Parker at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Highlands Sun Editor Allen Moody contributed to this story.
