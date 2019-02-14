LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Noon Rotary is sponsoring its first Poker Tournament on Saturday to benefit the Rotary Freedom Flight — a project that sends veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit military memorials.
The Texas Hold-em tournament will start with the “cards in the air” at noon Saturday at Bo David’s Restaurant & Bar, 131 Sun N Lakes Blvd., Lake Placid.
Seats for the tournament are $60 if purchased before Saturday and $75 at the door.
LP Noon Rotary Treasurer Norma Rizer said people should arrive ahead of time to check in for the professionally run tournament operated by the Sebring Poker Club. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
The guaranteed first-place prize is $1,000. The number of places (prizes) will be based on the number of tables with one place for every table.
There will unlimited rebuys until the eighth level for this fundraising event, Rizer said.
For more information and to purchase seats for the tournament, call 863-840-1370 or visit lpnr.com.
The Rotary Freedom Flight pays for the veterans’ flights to and from Washington, D.C., and an overnight stay and meals, Rizer said. It is totally free for the veterans.
Three veterans from the Rotary district, along with chaperones, will be taking the Freedom Flight in May, she said.
“This is an inaugural event for us; we have never done this before,” Rizer said about the poker tournament. “The Sebring Poker Club has been a tremendous help.”
