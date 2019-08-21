LAKE PLACID — Several residents of Lake Placid are trying to save this year’s Halloween event. Assuming Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler and the county approves the application, the tradition will continue this year under a new committee.
Around mid-July, Fansler announced on social media that the town’s annual Halloween event would go on hiatus. The comments were many and a mixed bag.
Fansler said he was not canceling the event for good but business owners needed a break from the economic hit they take in buying candy for the estimated 5,000 attendants each year.
There were many hold outs who wanted the event to go on. Six individuals formed a committee and brainstormed how they could continue. They changed the name to “Boo Bash” and last week, Chairwoman Terry Caauwe brought the proposal to Town Council.
Unfortunately, she needed to fill out an application, which she did with Town Administrator Phil William’s help on Wednesday last week. Caauwe said Williams did not see a reason Fansler or the county would deny the application.
Originally, the committee was going to ask to close only Interlake Boulevard. However, it was decided that “Boo Bash” might take off and the need could arise for space along Main Avenue also.
“We just wanted a fun and safe place for the kids to go on Halloween,” Caauwe said. “We don’t want to see the kids walking around on dark streets in dark costumes.”
“Boo Bash” would be held from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 and be aimed at children 13 and under. Caauwe explained to Town Council last week that the committee was trying to schedule the event on Oct. 26 when Avon Park and Sebring have events scheduled.
With the other municipalities celebrating on the same day, there would be less children coming into Lake Placid. However, that day had a conflict of interest so the committee will try again next year to coordinate schedules.
“Boo Bash” needs at least 30 vendors to participate in the trunk or treat-style event for success. The committee is following Lake Placid Police Department’s lead and having vendor background checks done on applicants.
Fansler has also said he and his officers will support the “Boo Bash” event in any way the department could.
Participants would be required to supply 3,000 pieces of candy or items for their trunk or booth. Caauwe said there will be decorated boxes throughout the town soon to collect donated candy.
“The banks and some restaurants are already on board,” she said. “Once we confirm all the names, we will let everyone know.”
Cash and candy is being accepted at Karlson Law Group, at 301 Dal Hall Boulevard.
The Boo Bash committee is encouraging youngsters and vendors to dress up in costumes to add to the fun. Keep in mind small children will be in attendance when picking out a costume.
The committee also wanted to thank the Lake Placid Jaycees, who are sponsoring and purchasing the event insurance.
The committee is made up of Terry Caauwe, Melissa Barlaug, Michael Waldron, Sara Pipal, Charlie Nielsen and Rhonda DeGroft. More information is available by calling Caauwe at 863-840-5138. A new Facebook page will soon appear with information.
To get around the self inflated Fansler, just have smaller events in private venues. Something like this shouldn't need the approval of a police chief.
