Bill Snyder played football for the University of Florida. His wife Marlene graduated from Florida State University. They met, married and settled in The Keys where Bill worked in education directing 70 schools.
The “Gator/Seminole” couple decided to move to Lake Placid in 2000. The Town of Lake Placid has not been the same since. Their dedication to the arts has inspired hundreds and hundreds of other artists and neophytes to the the arts.
Last Wednesday the couple who are stepping back a bit from their 20 years of work at the Lake Placid Art and Cultural Center because of Bill’s recent illness, were honored by the over 100 members of the Art League.
Joan Dunn gave a blessing and the guests enjoyed a buffet dinner baked by the members. After, members of the center shared their feelings for the Snyders.
John Dunn told the group that Bill, a world class woodcarver, donated one of his carvings for a raffle a number of years ago. Over $10,000 in tickets were sold and the earnings paid off the mortgage of the building located at 127 Dal Hall Blvd. The carving of a horse head using bass wood took Bill five months to complete.
Mary Behler told the members ”I liked the Snyders so much, I moved in next door to them.”
Penny Edmondson was in tears as she told the couple, “Bless you for the little things....in a thousand ways you accomplished for our community.”
Bonnie MacDonald called Marlene, “The energizer bunny. She gets done what it takes three people to do.”
An engraved crystal plaque was presented to Marlene. After humbly accepting it she told her friends, “It’s never been work, always a joy.” Marlene served as president of the center for over eight years and spearheaded the annual Arts and Craft Festival for many years. The Festival will celebrate 33 years next winter.
After the presentation the Snyders settled back to visit with friends, but not before being shocked when current Art League President Eileen Teitz announced that the board unanimously voted to rename the center “The Snyder Center for the Arts.”
The Snyders looked on in amazement as the new name of the center appeared on the screen behind them. Quickly a luscious cake with the new logo atop was presented to the couple. After the guests admired it, Holly Anderson did the honors of cutting the cake and sharing it with all.
Eileen Tietz ended the celebration by recounting a recent visit to the center from a couple from Arcadia. They came in, looked around at the walls decorated with member’s masterpieces and said, “We wanted to see where the magic happens.”
The Snyder Center for the Arts, home of the Lake Placid Art League, began in 1985 by Mrs. Alma Heflin and her daughter Dale Saceman. The building was built in 1925 and started as a private residence and later became a church.
Membership is $25 a year for an individual and $35 for a couple. The Center sponsors classes in wood carving, oils, pastels, tapestry, water color, China painting, Plein Art and other media. They meet the third Wednesday of every month alternating noon luncheons and 5 p.m. dinners.
The Center members have painted two murals in the Lake Placid High School, one at Lake Country Elementary and another at Meadow Lake school. They also award a scholarship to a Lake Placid High School graduating senior who will major in art after high school. Workshops, classes and special events are held throughout the year.
The Snyders soaked up the recognition and spent the rest of the evening reminiscing with old friends. It will take a while for them to let the well-deserved honor settle in. Watch for their name to be placed on the building very soon.
