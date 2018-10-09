LAKE PLACID — The Town of Lake Placid is accepting bids to finish a roofing job that was left unfinished.
Wells Roofing had a crew work on the roof at the workshop, or “The Barn,” at the Lake June Ball Field Recreation Complex but the job was never finished because Robert James Wells, owner of Wells Roofing was arrested. Wells has been charged with multiple counts of fraud because he allegedly took deposits for up to half of the job and did not do the work.
The job is not very big, according to Town Administrator Phil Williams.
“Since Wells Roofing finished most of the work on the company’s last days of freedom, I think we have most of the work done,” Williams said. “We are probably one of the lucky ones.”
The bid packet shows what needs to be done: Roof was totally shingled by Wells; however, overlapping shingles need to be cut at edges; Install roof vent; Install trim and drip edges.
Bids must be received by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 to the Town Clerk at 311 W. Interlake Blvd.
The town originally accepted Wells’ bid of nearly $10,000 to fix three roofs; the barn, a picnic table roof and a pump house roof. The town gave Wells a 50 percent deposit of $4,997.50.
“I have since learned from the mayor that any roofing company wanting a pre-job deposit is sending an automatic red flag that they are up to fraud. Hindsight is 20/20,” Williams said.
Williams explained what the town is looking for in a roofer.
“Qualities we are looking for is just a licensed person who will help us out and finish the small amount of work that needs to be completed,” he said. “I don’t think Well’s Roofing is going to be good for a warranty — even to the many roofs they completed before being busted.
“Accordingly, we are not looking for someone to warranty,” he said. “It’s an almost complete job that is I expect is way less than the threshold required for us to go out for bid — especially with the warranty waiver. We just need to get it completed before the next storms. We are a victim of crime like many.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.