LAKE PLACID — Duke Energy and Overland Contracting Inc. will hold an open house and career fair this evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Lake Placid Government Center, or the new Town Hall, at 1069 U. S. 27. No reservation is required, simply drop in.
The evening will be a chance for residents to get a better understanding of what the solar power plant project will look like and what it will mean for the town.
“We will have representatives to answer questions,” Duke’s Senior Communications Consultant Ann Gibbs said.
A representative from Overland Contracting Inc., Duke’s contract partners, will be at the meeting to talk about available positions for those with the right qualifications. Previously, Gibbs said Duke Energy’s employment numbers would fluctuate with different stages of the project.
She said Duke Energy will employ about 150-200 people over the life of the project, which can be 25 years.
The construction of the solar plant has already started, although it is in its infancy. The 380-acre property has been stripped of its orange groves, and posts to hold the solar panels are currently being installed.
Gibbs provided some insight on the types of jobs that will be available and even a tip on applying.
“The type of jobs will be primarily solar installers, equipment operators, electrical (journeyman and helpers), and laborers,” Gibbs said. “A minimum of six months of construction experience would be helpful.
“It is also highly recommended that applicants upload a resume and/or include a work history when applying online, so a recruiter can see where an applicant might be best fit,” she said.
Visit https://careers.bv.com/OCI/ to upload a resume and work history.
“Salaries are based on the specific job and experience,” Gibbs said.
The Lake Placid Solar Power Plant will occupy approximately 380 acres of property at 100 Walker Road, Lake Placid, according to Duke Energy.
