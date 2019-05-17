LAKE PLACID — Utilities Director Joe Barber will go with the flow as the town connects its waterline to Tomoka Heights and repairs a main line. During Monday night’s regular Town Council meeting, the council listened as Barber explained the need for interconnecting the three separate water systems in Lake Placid.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Barber said the Tomoka Heights and Highway Park water systems really need to be interconnected to the town’s system. Barber said in the meeting all three water systems had problems, but Tomoka Heights is the worst, mostly because of electrical issues.
Tomoka is critical because it has AdentHealth Lake Placid on its line.
Barber said it became obvious, after the hurricane, that if the systems were interconnected, the utilities department would not have had many of the problems it did. Service would have been continuous. He said that during the hurricane the employees had to take two-hour shifts and make sure everything was working by hand.
“At that time I told you guys that it was going to be the first project I bring to you,” Barber told the council. “I have the design permitted and ready to go. We have received bids.”
Barber showed the bids for the projects that included the interconnection of both communities.
Barber explained the Tomoka Heights project would be about $96,380.
The Highway Park interconnect is an important project also but is much more involved with a long way to extend the line miles down U.S. 27 and under the highway. The project would be about $276,572.
Barber consulted with people from the county’s Regional Utility Department, whose officials advised him to connect the Tomoka lines and try to get a Community Development Block Grant for Highway Park.
The justification was Tomoka Heights — with the hospital on its lines — is a higher consideration. Capital improvement money should pay for Tomoka’s project.
Barber showed the available funds, $340,000 left in the capital funds of $400,000. Barber said $60,000 was spent on a generator for the Tomoka water plant.
Councilman Ray Royce asked for some of the differences in the projects. He also asked if Barber felt the projects were the best use of the money. Barber said yes and did give another project that was just as important — the repair to the main line.
Royce said he would be willing to spend the full $340,000 to get both projects done because they both have merit. Barber wanted to make sure the county would be OK with that. Royce said they were picky about how those funds are spent.
Councilwoman Debra Worley was in favor of checking into grants for Highway Park.
Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III recommended the council take a hard look at the bad line in Tomoka. Barber said the replacement cost on the main line would be close to the same amount needed for the town to interconnect with Highway Park.
Th CDBGs are based on low to moderate income in the neighborhood the project is in. Barber said with the retirees, they may not be able to meet that qualification.
In the end, the council thought is was more pressing to tackle the two Tomoka Heights projects because of the need. AdventHealth Lake Placid, Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center and Southern Lifestyle Senior Living Center are all on that line.
The Tomoka Heights projects were approved with Go Underground Utilities, LLC.
Royce moved and Worley seconded; the item passed unanimously.
