LAKE PLACID — Last month’s regular meeting of the Town Council was held at the new Town Hall but it was held in the old “fellowship hall” as its makeshift chamber. The dais in the actual chambers was still under construction.
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, Town Council will hold its regular meeting in the newly renovated chambers, according to Town Administrator Phil Williams. The audio and video should be operational as well.
The meeting should be a relatively short one, judging by the number of items on the agenda. One item is the annexation of lands owned by Walter R. and Carol Howard and 4Ace Holdings LLC and “a portion of U.S. 27.”
Another item is the “FL Boating Improvement Program Grant Agreement” to replace the boat dock at Lake June. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission grant to fix the boat dock at Lake June was applied for in 2016. After being awarded the grant of $8,721, there are now legal questions to answer before town will be willing to accept the grant money.
Williams said the Town Council might not accept the grant funds because the FWC has some wording in the grant contract that is reason for concern.
Currently, the property is used by swimmers and as a boat dock. The lakefront portion of the “beach” is not very large. The FWC is dictating that the boat dock be separate from the swimming area.
“Site Dedication: The Grantee agrees to dedicate the project site as a boat access facility for the use and benefit of the public for the duration of the Agreement. Such dedication must occur before any grant funds are reimbursed,” the FWC document states.
Concerned that the boat dock would exclude swimming in the area, Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III looked over the FWC documents ahead of the Monday meeting.
“I saw no legal description in the Grant Agreement. Legal Description is required. I recommend that the Town provide a legal clearly limiting the boating area and showing the remaining swimming area,” Harris said in a correspondence to Williams.
The town will have to take into consideration if the grant money is worth the possibility of losing a popular swimming spot. Covered picnic tables and grills are also found along the lake’s beach.
“It appears that the terms and conditions which this grant agreement places on the Town may exceed the value of the grant,” Harris said in the same correspondence.
The public is invited to join the meeting at 1069 U.S. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.