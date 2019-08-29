LAKE PLACID — Charlene C. Russ, 34, Lake Placid, was arrested Sunday at approximately 1:54 p.m. at her home, for posting a written threat to kill or do harm on social media, reports said.
On Sunday, Russ posted to her Facebook page, “Yea about to lose everything my house my son...” Approximately eight minutes later, she posted “I want what I want I am going to go on a killing spree,” according to reports.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was notified and deputies responded to Russ’ residence and made contact with her, reports said. Deputies said the post originated from Russ’ Facebook profile and was posted from her home in Lake Placid, according to reports.
Russ violated Florida State Statute 836.10, written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
“Any person who writes or composes and also sends or procures the sending of any letter, inscribed communication, or electronic communication, whether such letter or communication be signed or anonymous, to any person, containing a threat to kill or to do bodily injury to the person to whom such letter or communication is sent, or a threat to kill or do bodily injury to any member of the family of the person to whom such letter or communication is sent commits a felony of the second degree,” the statute states.
Russ was taken to the Highlands County Jail without incident.
