LAKE PLACID — A woman working in a fast food drive-through used a customer’s bank card to rack up 13 purchases in three days, according to a report from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim reported using the bank card at the Lake Placid Wendy’s on June 28, the report shows. The victim drove away from the drive-through without the bank card and later, after notifying the bank, noticed 13 unauthorized transactions.
Multiple purchases were made at a Dollar General. Authorities made a photo of the suspect from the surveillance video and the store manager identified the person as Felicia Wilson, who was a frequent customer and had filled out an employment application, according to the report.
The Wendy’s manager stated that Wilson’s last day on the job was June 28. She never came back after that date, the manager stated, according to the report.
Wilson was arrested July 28 at a Highway Park residence.
The report shows a total of $314.24 in goods was purchased by Wilson with the victim’s bank card including four stops at Dollar General and purchases at Family Dollar, Bealls Outlet, Burger King, Wendy’s, Highway Park Liquors, HHH Food and Beverage, Marathon Gas and Amazon.
Felicia Tanithia Wilson, 28, of Lake Placid, was charged with grand theft of a dwelling of more than $100, but less than $300; fraud/impersonation, knowingly possession five or more identifications; larceny of credit card and fraud/illegal use of credit cards more than two times in six months to obtain goods valued at $100 or more.
Wilson was being held Monday in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $17,000.
Bye Felicia!
