SEBRING — A closed restaurant became an open bar for a Lake Placid woman who was charged in the theft of alcohol and damage to property.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was called to Bo David’s restaurant on Sun N Lakes Boulevard, Lake Placid, around 10 a.m. Sunday.
Nancy Nicole Wyche was located on the property in the grass area near the front of the restaurant, a Sheriff’s Office report stated. She had been previously issued a trespass warning on Thursday.
Wyche was unable to explain why she was on the property and was making unintelligible statements and did not appear to be cooperating, the report shows.
The restaurant manager said when she arrived around 10 a.m., she saw a woman sitting on the bench near the front door. The woman appeared to be not wearing any pants, was talking to herself and consuming a bottle of Grenadine that was originally located on the back patio of the restaurant, the report states.
The manager walked toward the bar near the side of the building and saw that Grenadine had been poured all over the bar counter top, water was running from the sink and a broke Bud Light sign was hanging off of the wall, the report states.
Also, the manager noticed the ice cooler lid was damaged as it appeared someone climbed on top and jumped on the cooler, according to the report. It was also reported that several bottles of liquor had been either consumed or poured out.
The alcohol that was missing included: tequila, two brands of vodka, Jack Daniels, Triple Sec, rum, gin, Du Bouchett and Patron, at a total value of $172.
The total estimated property damage was $855.
Wyche was charged with damage to property/criminal mischief over $200, but less than $1,000, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and petty theft in the first degree of more than $100, but less than $300.
Wyche was being held Monday in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $8,000.
