LAKE PLACID — Rush hour in a small town may not be as crowded as the “big city” but the wrecks are just as real and unforgiving. Five people were injured in a wreck around 5 p.m. Tuesday near LaGrow Road and U.S. 27.
Lake Placid Police Sgt. Stuart Troutman said four people were taken to AdventHealth Lake Placid with non-life threatening injuries and one person was airlifted to a trauma center with more serious but still non-life threatening injuries. One of the vehicles had to be cut open by emergency responders in order for a driver to be extricated.
According to Troutman, a dark (blue or black) minivan was being driven by Laurie Van Sciver, 49, of Lake Placid with two minor passengers. She pulled out into the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 in front of a silver pickup truck.
The pickup truck was driven by Brant Westberry, 50, of Temple Terrace and his passenger was Morris Wayne Oliver, 59. Westberry was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 when Van Sciver traveled into his path while trying to get to the median on U.S. 27.
Troutman said he did not observe any skid marks from the pickup on the highway, indicating Westberry did not see the minivan in time to try and stop.
The crash is still under investigation, officials said. If Van Sciver is determined to be at fault, she will be issued a citation when she returns from the hospital.
Several agencies were needed in getting the drivers and passengers safely out of the vehicles and getting them appropriate medical attention. Lake Placid Police investigated and directed traffic. Also on scene were Highlands County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services, Lake Placid and Sun N Lakes fire departments, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.