SEBRING — A Lake Placid Middle School student has pleaded guilty Tuesday in Juvenile Court to multiple felony charges after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at the school on April 11.
The male teenager pleaded guilty to the following charges: carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A school resource officer who searched the teen’s backpack found marijuana and after searching further the SRO found a handgun wrapped up in a T-shirt at the bottom of his backpack. The gun was loaded but did not have a bullet in the chamber.
The teen’s disposition hearing (sentencing) is scheduled for May 14.
After the incident some believed schools should have metal detectors, but Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said it was a complex issue.
Metal detectors in open campuses are not an effective tool, he said. From a logistical standpoint, the metal detector would be very problematic and overall ineffective.
In the incident at Lake Placid Middle School, the concept of students hearing something and saying something played a key role in administration and law enforcement handling the situation, Lethbridge said. Seeing or hearing something and then sharing it with the right adult is key.
Refraining from spreading rumors to friends that cannot help the situation is also as important, he added.
Lake Placid seems anything but. What's with these people? I know times are different but I remember when the worst problem my school encountered was when some of us were caught with playing cards. I was suspended for 3 days and you would have thought the earth had started rotating backwards. Geez Loueeze.
