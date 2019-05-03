Taqueria y Tienda Jalisco

Employees of the Jalisco Market, also known as ‘Taqueria y Tienda Jalisco,’ at 928 S. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, were robbed at 5 a.m. March 1 as they prepared to open the store. Lake Placid police have exhausted their leads, said Police Chief James Fansler, and now need help from the public. Anyone with information is urged to call 863-699-3757.

LAKE PLACID — Police Chief James Fansler said Detective Sgt. Stuart Troutman needs the public’s help in tracking down a pair of robbers.

The incident occurred March 1 at Jalisco’s Market, a.k.a Taqueria y Tienda Jalisco, at 928 S. Main Ave. inside the town of Lake Placid.

“We’ve exhausted some of the leads that we had that we thought might pan out,” Fansler said. “They turned out to be dead ends.”

Officers learned that employees of the business had arrived to open at approximately 5 a.m. March 1 when two armed subjects rushed up and quickly overtook the employees, removing an undisclosed amount of cash and belongings.

With assistance of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, officers learned the suspects fled on foot north from the store down Main Street and then over to Ranier Drive.

The scent disappeared near East Lake Drive, Lake Placid police report.

Fansler said his officers have no other description other than they had on dark clothing. There was nothing distinguishing about their voices, he said, at least not that was reported by victims.

Lake Placid police are offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest, in addition to rewards offered by Heartland Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to contact Troutman at 863-699-3757.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to HeartlandCrimeStoppers.com or by calling 800-226-8477.

