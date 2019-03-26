LAKE PLACID — Highland County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of a young woman pushing a shopping cart with a young child in the buggy. The Sebring Walmart security cameras show the woman allegedly stealing a car seat and a package of diaper wipes on March 18. The incident took place on Feb. 1.
The HCSO posted the pictures on social media and asked the public to help identify the woman. Although the photos were grainy, the public responded with credible tips and the sheriff’s Public Information officer Scott Dressel said they are looking for her.
The woman’s plight had many in the county responding with sympathy and even empathy. While others condemned her actions and said stealing was not right for any reason. Many people posted that they would purchase the car seat for her; others petitioned to the management’s sense of decency not to press charges.
“This community has proven time and time again, if there is a need, the resident’s will fill it,” the PIO said. “She should have reached out to someone. If anyone needs help, they can send a private message to HCSO Facebook page. I cannot guarantee that we can help but we may know of any agency or resource that can help. There’s no reason to steal.”
Lake Placid Police Department has a car seat program where trained technicians will give a free car seat to those who need them. Recipients of the car seats do not have to live in the Town of Lake Placid. Officer Mostyn Mullins heads the car seat program and he said no one in Highlands County is excluded from receiving a car seat.
However, what there might be is a shortage is car seats.
“Our program relies solely on donations,” Mullins said. “We get no funding from the state. I do buy our seats from the Sebring Walmart. Their pricing is the best and I can keep it local. The store manager, Caryn Wells, is so great to work with and she is big on helping out communities.”
Mullins thinks the county has about four technicians who are specifically trained on the installation and use of car seats. Mullins is the only instructor in the county. Lt. Mark Schneider is the other certified officer at LPPD.
The officers don’t just give away car seats; they instruct parents and grandparents on the proper usage.
Mullins, who is also the Code Enforcement Officer in the small town, says he doesn’t travel as much in the county as he used to but is willing to go to someone in need of a car seat. Mullins and Schneider have both brought newborn seats to the hospitals so that mom and baby can be discharged.
The department goes through the car seats rather quickly. Mullins keeps a list of those who need the seats.
“Once I have the funds to purchase them and the Sebring Walmart has been so good to our program,” Mullins said. “I hate to hear that people are stealing car seats. I go out of my way to help keep our kids safe in car seats.
“Over 600 given out by our office since 2015, which is when I became a technician,” he said. “I’ve been an instructor for two years now and just re-certified a week ago.”
Mullins is reaching out to other communities to share the program model LPPD uses.
“I work with the technicians to help them keep their certifications,” he said. “I just did a PowerPoint for the Occupant Protection Coalition telling others how I keep our program running with no state assistance. I’m told it will be a template for actual training, which is exciting coming from little Lake Placid.”
Generous civic clubs and individuals have donated to the police to buy the much-needed seats.
“The Elks Lodge in LP has been great too they have been getting a grant late summer,” Mullins said. “I order the seats and pick them up and we schedule an event around September at the lodge in Lake Placid.”
Mullins said there is no reason not to reach out. They can help with car seat assistance legally and keep children safe.
“People can call our office at 863-699-375, or post to Chief James Fansler on Facebook,” Mullins said.
