LAKE PLACID — Police Chief James Fansler approached the Town Council during its Monday night meeting to address antiquated computer systems and security issues.
According to Fansler, LPPD was recently audited by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and has been found to need improvements in the security of its internet.
Fansler said he has held the agency at bay for about a year but it is time to become compliant with FDLE and FBI. Rob Jordan, of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office IT department, helped Fansler and the council with technical jargon.
“What we are faced with is upgrading our computer system at the requirement of FDLE and FBI for our security of exchanging criminal justice information,” Fansler said.
He went on to explain that currently LPPD shares a “pipeline” with the HCSO substation, and HCSO would like LPPD to have its own. The piggybacking is taking up too much of the county’s bandwidth.
Jordan said they would like to put more items online such as videos, but find the slow bandwidth crippling.
The problems with LPPD’s computer systems are two-fold: security and bandwidth.
“There will be a cost,” Fansler said. “I do believe I have a way to cover the cost and not increase our budget. Using a part of our budget that has given us about $5,000 annually for building repairs. We don’t use that much. We used about $1,000 this year for the exhaust in our evidence room. I would like to use that money to pay for our upgrades and for keeping the budget exactly the same.”
When dispatch was consolidated several years ago, all the municipalities were on different systems, Jordan said. The deal was made with LPPD that they would be charged a monthly access fee. There would be no charge for software or hardware; HSCO already had the upgraded system in place and wanted to make the transition to one system easy. The only thing LPPD had to pay for back then was a data line.
A wireless system was put in instead of the data line in order to save money. Since then, the wireless system has become flawed because it is not secure enough, according to FDLE/FBI standards.
The county met with CenturyLink and asked for more bandwidth because they are using more data for their expanding usage. The internet provider agreed to take HCSO from 10 megabites in speed to 15 mgs at the substation while reducing the price by 20 percent. CenturyLink has offered the same prices to LPPD. Sebring also is taking advantage of the pricing and they have the slowest at 3 mgs.
The discounted price from CenturyLink came along coincidentally with the need to add a more secure communications system. Adding fiber optic lines would take care of the security problems but it would still have LPPD sapping off HCSO’s bandwidth. One estimate that would just use the fiber optics would cost the town $18,000, which Councilwoman Debra Worley said was low.
Council agreed that it needed to be done and Fansler will return in April with a budget amendment on the agenda to move money from the building account to the fund LPPD can use to pay for the upgrades.
In other actions, proclamations were made declaring March as Development Disability Month, American Red Cross Month and Keep Lake Placid Beautiful Month.
