LAKE PLACID — Florida’s opioid problem has grown steadily over the years, leading Gov. Rick Scott to declare it an epidemic. Money, education and medications to counter an overdose are being used to combat the problem. Lake Placid Police Department is the latest to obtain the life-saving drug Narcan.
The police department received the Narcan medicine in November as a result of a grant sought by Police Chief James Fansler. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
“I began the grant process around June/July,” Fansler said. “We received the product around Nov. 13. The grant was initiated through Minnesota Multi-state Contracting Alliance for Pharmacy (MMCAP) in partnership with the Florida Department of Heartland Bureau of Public Health Pharmacy. The Bureau of Public Health Pharmacy then shipped the doses to our agency.”
The grant saved the police department $536.20.
Lake Placid police officers had to do some training on using the product.
“Our officers were required to watch a training video that gave instruction on how to administer (Narcan) prior to being issued the product,” Fansler said. “We will also be partnering with EMS in an upcoming training in regards to the same.”
Opioids target the section of the brain that is responsible for respiratory functions, according to Narcan.com. It shows the symptoms of an overdose is breathing problems, “extreme sleepiness and not being able to respond.” The site gives the following as signs and symptoms over an overdose:
• Slow heart rate
• Low blood pressure
• Constricted pupils
• Cold, clammy skin
• Lips and nails blue
Narcan is the medication name for the chemical drug name of naloxone. Naloxone “displaces” the molecules of the opioid that bind their way to the brain’s opioid receptors and the naloxone binds to the brains receptors instead, thereby reversing the effects of the drug. It is only to be used in an emergency and until medical help arrives.
“It is dispensed through the nose, similar to nasal spray,” Fansler said.
Although Lake Placid statistically has a bigger problem with other illegal drugs such as marijuana and methamphetamine, it was concerns over unintentional opioid overdoses that moved Fansler to apply for the grant. In the past 18 months, there has been one overdose involving opioids but Fansler said that was one too many.
“It was a case here in the Lake Placid city limits,” Fansler said. “The victim died of an overdose and was not found until many hours later by the people in the residence, whom we have reason to believe had ingested illegal narcotics as well.”
Opioids can be legal painkillers such as fentanyl, Demerol, hydrocodone, and Dilaudid. Heroin is included in the same class as opioids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.