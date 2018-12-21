LAKE PLACID — Due to the tornado watch issued Thursday for the Highlands County area, the Lake Placid Police Toy Give Away originally scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Toys will be given out on a first come first serve basis at the Lake Placid Police station at 8 N. Oak Ave.
The officers and administration of the Lake Placid Police Department were disappointed in the delay. Police Chief James Fansler said he did not want to have anyone taking chances traveling to the station in the inclement weather.
“It is better to be safe than sorry,” he said.
