LAKE PLACID — Local LuLaRoe women’s clothing consultants Karen Lanier and Lisa Williams with The Hopping Boutique and LuLaRoe Karen and Lisa VIP will be hosting a LuLaRoe Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 146 Citrus Lakes Drive in Lake Placid. The event is a fundraiser to benefit Knotty Girl Loves Inc. Foundation.
Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women and 1 in 1,000 men. About 85 percent of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer. It is important to know your risk factors as well as your “normal.” Knowing how your body looks and feels will help you to alert your health care provider with any changes you may notice between mammograms and annual wellness visits with your doctor.
Both Lanier and Williams have personal reasons for wanting to raise awareness of breast cancer and breast health in women.
“She had just turned 30. One day she felt a lump on her breast,” Lanier said. “Immediately she saw her doctor; he gently told her not to worry most likely it was just a ‘fibroma.’
“Eight months had passed and she noticed a second lump on the same side. She went back to her doctor and insisted that he do a biopsy. The doctor felt it was unnecessary, however consented to the procedure,” Lanier said. “It came back that she had stage 4 breast cancer, one of the most aggressive types.
“My daughter-in-law, Cima, passed away last year from breast cancer at the age of 35 leaving behind two beautiful little girls, my granddaughters, ages 9 and 13,” she said. “Even though she was a well-educated nurse, when it came to her own breast health, she really didn’t know what she should be looking for.
“That’s why I support Knotty Girl! More education needs to be available to the community about breast cancer, breast health and what to look for,” Lanier said.
“My mom, Alice, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer many years ago. We never had a history of breast cancer in our family,” Williams said.
“We had questions. ‘How?’ ‘Why?’ ‘What did she do wrong?’ Once we got over the shock we took cancer by the horns and fought for her life,” Williams said. “It was hard and confusing, but she got through it day by day.
“When the day came to shave her head because she had lost so much hair from the chemotherapy we had her hairdresser come to the house and make her feel good. My dad also had his head shaved that day,” she said. “They looked so cute!
“My mom fought breast cancer for over 10 years,” Williams said. “She did do some experimental treatments at the time. She said, ‘I might not win the battle, but if a new drug could save someone else’s life in the future its worth it!’
“My mom was one of the most strongest woman that I will ever know in my lifetime. I just hope I’m half the woman and fighter my mom was,” she said.
For more information about Knotty Girl and her mission, visit knottygirl.org, follow Knotty Girl on Facebook and Instagram, email contact@knottygirl.org or call 863-464-1012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.