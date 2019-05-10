AVON PARK — Anthony Tyrone Cain, 48, of Avon Park was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Deputies responded to a verbal altercation between two males, Cain and another man. The arrest report shows the victim locked himself and a female witness in the bathroom because he felt Cain was going to attack them.
Deputies wrote Cain was able to physically breach the locked door. Once in the bathroom, deputies said Cain was threatening the victim and swinging the knife as if he wanted to cut the victim. The victim fled the home.
The redacted arrest record does not give any further information on what happened to the female witness.
When the victim got back to the house Cain was outside the residence with a machete. The report shows that Cain allegedly was trying to cut the victim with it. The victim managed to avoid contact with the machete until deputies arrived.
As part of the investigation, deputies took photographs of the broken door and machete. Cain was taken to the county jail. He is being held on $5,000 bail.
The Highlands County Clerk of Courts has a battery case against Cain from Nov. 28, 1994. Cain entered a diversion program.
