SEBRING — In addition to homes and a car fire on Monday, Highlands County firefighters also battled wildfires, then put out an industrial fire Tuesday morning at GenPac.
Public Safety Director and Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said the industrial fire was helped, in part, by staff at GenPac who attacked a burning grinder with carbon-dioxide (CO2) fire extinguishers.
In addition, Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Melissa Yunas reported that joint efforts between Forest Service crews and county fire crews saved four homes in the Venus area, as well as put out a wildfire in Avon Park Lakes.
Burning grinder
At about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews from DeSoto City stations 18 and 19, with Lorida Volunteer Station 24, Highlands County Emergency Medical Services and Battalion 1 went to a reported structure fire at the GenPac manufacturing facility in the Sebring Airport Industrial Park.
As it turned out, it was just a grinder, used to break down and recycle plastic for use in the plant potting containers the company manufactures.
“Something in the process of that either jammed or melted up in the grinder,” Bashoor said.
Plant workers used CO2 extinguishers to knock down the fire, Bashoor said, and evacuated the building before the fire department arrived.
Firefighters overhauled the machine and worked to get smoke out of the building.
The fire extinguishers helped, he said.
“We don’t encourage people to fight the fires, but we are fortunate that those who are trained used CO2 extinguishers on it,” Bashoor said. “That material is very volatile and has chemicals that go along with the process to do what they do.”
It could have escalated and set off the overhead sprinklers, Bashoor said, but the fire extinguishers kept the fire cool and prevented heat from building up and doing that.
“From what I saw in the photos, it should not have set off the sprinklers,” said Bashoor, who was not on scene at the time. “It takes a lot of heat to set off the sprinkler heads.”
There were no injuries, but estimated damage/loss to the machine was $14,000.
Two wildfires
On Monday, from midday through early afternoon, Florida Forest Service and Highlands County Fire Service fought two separate two-acre fires on opposite ends of the county.
Yunas said thick vegetation made the fires more intense, but with only light winds, each fire stayed small and proved easier to suppress and contain.
The Crocus Wildfire near North Nantucket Road in Avon Park Lakes was first reported at 12:08 p.m. Fire crews had it contained by 1:23 p.m.
It’s now under investigation, Yunas said.
The Moss Wildfire in Venus was reported at 1:35 p.m. and contained less than an hour later at 2:24 p.m.
It is also under investigation.
At that fire, Highlands County and Forest Service fire crews saved four homes, but had a camper, a fifth wheel and a mobile home get damaged.
Yunas credited quick response from both the Forest Service and Highlands County Fire Rescue for getting the “Moss Road Wildfire” under control.
At the Moss Wildfire, the Forest Service had two firefighting tractor plows (bulldozers) and a fire engine.
Highlands County Fire Rescue had two engines, two water tenders, three brush trucks and two battalion chiefs, Yunas said.
‘Be Firewise’
“Even small fires can damage or destroy people’s property,” Forest Service Area Supervisor Joe deBree said. “If you live near nature, take the time to create a 30-foot fuel break around the structure away from the adjacent wildlands.”
He said a well-manicured and watered yard free of leaves and twigs can serve as a fire break.
It will also assist firefighters by giving them space to quickly access the home and mount a defense around it, or in the case of the house catching fire, how to attack the fire in it.
According to the Forest Service website, the Fire Danger Index forecast for the Highlands County area was moderate.
