SEBRING — Sebring police have arrested Joe Cecil Mack III and charged him in connection with Wednesday’s early morning shooting at Citrus Terrace Apartments.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart reports that Mack, 24, of Sebring, faces charges of “shooting into an occupied conveyance and discharging a firearm within a residential area.”
He is currently being held in Highlands County Jail in lieu of $36,000 bond for the shooting charges along with drug possession charges from the traffic stop where officers found and arrested him on the shooting warrant.
The Citrus Terrace Apartment shooting took place at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Detectives identified Mack as the shooter and located him by 5 p.m. Thursday. Hart said investigators are still working on a motive for the Citrus Terrace shooting.
“All indication is that it is related to the shooting the prior evening,” Hart said.
Citrus Terrace apartment complex did have video surveillance. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit was at the Citrus Terrace apartment complex most of the day Wednesday processing the scene.
“Our investigators did a great job,” Hart said.
Tuesday’s shooting
On Tuesday night, an unidentified male victim was shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue in front of “The Spot,” a local bar.
Shots fired were called into the Sebring Police non-emergency line and authorities found a man shot in the torso and walking “in a daze” on Booker Avenue, a block north of the shooting scene.
The victim has invoked Marsy’s Law and does not want his name released.
Police are still seeking information on the Tuesday night shooting with the anonymous victim on Booker Avenue, Hart said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Detective Stephen Williams at 863-471-5108 or Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
Tips are anonymous and tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.
Tuesday night’s shooting scene is less than a quarter of a mile away from the Wednesday morning shooting.
Arrest, pending case
Arrest reports state that Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrested Mack at 5:07 p.m. Thursday after a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where Mack was the passenger.
He was allegedly found with drugs and drug paraphernalia — including a plastic bag and a cigar wrapper containing marijuana — and $330 in cash.
Mack also has a case pending in Circuit Court on charges of resisting a deputy with violence and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, all stemming from an incident on Dec. 19, 2018.
Mack was charged then for allegedly head butting a deputy and spitting in the eye of a second, causing the second officer to lose his grip on Mack, briefly, before taking him to the ground again and holding him until backup arrived.
That case is scheduled for another status hearing at 8:30 a.m. July 24.
Other shootings
The reason deputies were in contact with Mack in December was to detain him as a suspect in shootings on Dec. 18 and 19, 2018 in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
On Dec. 18, 2018, a 57-year-old female was shot in the back side. Authorities believe she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Then, at approximately 10:05 a.m. Dec. 19, 2018, shots were fired near a residence in Washington Heights, but no one was injured.
“During the investigation, officers located spent .22-caliber casings approximately 150 feet from the residence the victim was at,” the arrest report states.
Hart said police did arrest Mack’s relative, 23-year-old Jomorris Mack, on a charge of aggravated assault in that case.
Two murders
Meanwhile, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the murders of two men who turned up separately Saturday, June 22, nine miles apart from one another in orange groves.
Sheriff’s detectives believe those cases are related. Officials said they are not ready just yet to explain how, but they are convinced there is a connection.
The men are 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan, of Sebring, found in a grove near Sheriff’s Tower Road in Sebring, and Jacquill Terrell Williams, 30, of Lake Placid, found in a grove near Riverdale Road in the Avon Pines area.
The Sebring Police Department issued a missing persons report on June 20 for Morgan, but have not released that report to the press, pending this investigation. Authorities say Morgan was last seen in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue between 9-10 p.m. June 18.
Both bodies were found Saturday morning, June 22, and reported by people working in the orange groves. Officials said the victims were on the ground and their bodies were not decomposed.
Authorities have not yet released the official cause of death from the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office, citing the pending investigation. Initial statements from law enforcement officials were that the two men were shot.
Social media posts state that a Celebration of Life for Williams will take place at 2 p.m. today at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 135 EA Smith Ave. in Highway Park subdivision, Lake Placid.
Anyone with information on Morgan’s death is asked to call Detective Michael Parker; information regarding Williams’ death should be relayed to Detective David Pearlman.
Call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be sent in by using the Sheriff’s Office app or by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. Tipsters could receive $3,000 for information.
