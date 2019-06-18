SEBRING — Florida’s First District Court of Appeals has denied a stay for the Agency for Healthcare Administration’s final order that was issued to Magnolia Retirement Home. As of Friday afternoon, all of the assisted living facility’s residents were “safely relocated,” according to AHCA Deputy Communications Director Patrick Manderfield.
Magnolia Retirement Home is owned by Manuel and Priscilla Domisiw and their son, Dennis, acted as the administrator at 149 Magnolia Ave.
“The Agency’s final order from April 29, 2019, denied Magnolia Retirement Home’s application for the renewal of its ALF [assisted living facility] license, imposing $13,000 in fines and $1,500 in survey fees, and extended the existing license for 30 days pursuant to Section 408.815(6), Florida Statutes, to allow for the safe and orderly discharge of residents,” Manderfield said in an email.
An emergency stay was sought by Magnolia’s attorney, Dwight O. Slater, and it was granted May 29 in order for “AHCA to prepare its files and its response,” according to the case docket. Other motions follow but ultimately, the Court of Appeals denied the stay on June 10.
The official court docket reads, “Appellant’s Amended Emergency Motion to Stay Final Order Pending Appeal, filed May 30,2019 is denied. The temporary stay affected by this Court’s order of May 29, 2019 is lifted.”
Slater filed a Motion to Relinquish Jurisdiction on June 11. The case is still in the appeals process.
“The facility is now considered closed as they have no license for operation,” Manderfield said.
Magnolia Retirement Home had some 30 residents living in the 57-bed facility. Manderfield assured the Highlands News-Sun that the residents were relocated into safe and clean facilities that pass AHCA standards. Due to HIPAA laws, he could not reveal where the residents were sent.
Before the facility’s closure, the license renewal was first put into review in September 2018 and then into litigation in November 2018. Magnolia Retirement had been riddled with deficiencies from the Florida Department of Health and AHCA.
Since Memorial Day weekend, individuals, civic organizations and churches have cleaned, painted, landscaped and more at Magnolia Retirement Home in hopes of getting the facility in good enough shape to stay open.
The efforts were not enough. As the final order pointed out, the past deficiencies were not solely in regards to the cleanliness of the facility. Not performing criminal background checks on employees was also a factor.
Previously reported on deficiencies have been staffing shortages, mildew, bug infestations, and medication and food being stored inappropriately, among others.
