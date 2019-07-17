By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Ashraf Gamil Elmataraway, 40, address redacted, was arrested on July 11, just before 1 p.m. He is being charged with felony battery by strangulation, and cruelty toward a child, infliction of mental or physical injury.
The victim called 911 and dispatch told Highlands County sheriff’s deputies that she had been hit by Elmataraway.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the female victim at the road in front of the residence. She reported a child in the home was being punished because of rudeness by sitting by himself, like in a time-out, as was a normal punishment and that the suspect pulled the child up and smacked the child on the back and shoulder a few times.
The victim told deputies the suspect pulled the child into a shed and told the child to stay there.
The female victim said she does not use corporal punishment, according to the arrest report. The female victim also told deputies she does not allow Elmataraway to implement corporal punishment either.
The arrest report states the suspect pushed her in the chest with both hands and yelled at her.
The female victim reportedly fell on the ground and allegedly the suspect put his hand on her neck, keeping her there. The report states she was having problems breathing. The report notes marks were present that correspond to the female victim’s account. A witness also corroborated the pushing.
Red marks were visible on the minor, according to the report.
Elmataraway was arrested and has an arraignment set for 8:30 a.m., July 31.
