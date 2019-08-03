OKEECHOBEE — On Sunday about 10:45 p.m., Highlands County sheriff's deputies were called to Brinkerhoff Lane where they were told to expect a black male with a gun trying to make his way into a building.
When the arresting deputy arrived, the male suspect, later identified as James Austin, was speaking to a sargent inside the home. Austin allegedly told the deputies he knew the owner of the residence. Deputies were told by dispatch that the owner of the home locked himself in a room and was not coming out until law enforcement arrived, the report said.
When the homeowner/victim reappeared he asked Austin why he was in his house and how he got in. Austin was put in the patrol car while the deputies investigated further.
The victim said he was on his computer in his living room when he heard noises at his front door. The victim told deputies he looked out his window and saw a black male wearing a black shirt and ski mask with a gun. The report shows the victim took his phone and locked himself in a bedroom and dialed 911.
The victim said he heard his dogs bark and thought one had been struck because of it yelping. The arresting officer wrote that the victim said he heard someone trying to gain entry through the windows and then walk around the house before the arrival of law enforcement.
The homeowner told deputies he was sure the house was locked up, including the windows because he had been burglarized months prior. He said Austin was not permitted in his home and thought he might have had involvement with the previous burglary to his residence.
The arresting officer noted there were several screens off the window and one was opened. Impressions of shoes were at the front door. Austin had black gloves on his person that he said were for work. The deputy also noted dirt marks on the back of his shirt. The officer stated that the dirt may have been from the bottom of the window.
The report does not show a gun recovered.
Austin is being charged with a second degree felony, burglary of an occupied dwelling, unarmed. He is being held in the Highlands County Jail with a bond of $50,000.
