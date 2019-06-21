ORLANDO — A man has been arrested on attempted murder charges for dragging a Florida state trooper about 100 feet (30 meters) with a car during a traffic stop, a law enforcement official said Thursday.
Christopher Stephan Lewis, 19, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, said Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes.
Lewis was a passenger in a car that fled a traffic stop in Orlando on Wednesday before it was forced to stop at a train crossing, Montes said. The male driver fled on foot but returned after the train passed and attempted to get back in as Trooper Victor Rivera tried to tackle him. Meanwhile, Lewis shifted to the driver’s seat and drove off, dragging both men, the spokeswoman said. The original driver managed to re-enter the car, and the trooper let go.
Rivera, 29, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, Montes said.
The driver, who is cooperating with troopers in the investigation, will be charged with fleeing an officer, resisting without violence, speeding, and driving on a revoked license, Montes said. A juvenile who was in the back seat was charged with obstruction for lying to officials, she said.
Lightning’s Callahan diagnosed with back disease
TAMPA — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan has been diagnosed with degenerative back disease and will be placed on long-term injury reserve.
Team vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois made the announcement Thursday, saying the 34-year-old Callahan has “degenerative disk disease of the lumbar spine.”
Callahan appeared in 52 games last season, finishing with seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points. He has 186 goals and 386 points in 757 career games with Tampa Bay and the New York Rangers.
Prosecutors want 17 convictions tossed after officers fired
TAMPA — Florida prosecutors say they’ll seek to overturn the convictions of 17 people whose cases hung on the testimony of three recently fired police officers.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Wednesday that his office found 17 cases where Tampa police officers Mark Landry, John Laratta and Algenis Maceo were essential witnesses, but there was no evidence to confirm their testimony.
Last month, Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan announced he had fired the three officers after an investigation revealed they had failed to document detentions and searches and didn’t properly dispose of seized drugs. None of the officers were charged, but Dugan said the investigation cast a shadow on their credibility.
The state attorney’s office created a conviction review unit last year to root out wrongful convictions.
2 boys serious burned by homemade firework explosion
POMPANO BEACH — Florida authorities say two boys playing with an illegal homemade firework have been hospitalized with serious burns.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports an 8-year-old and 9-year-old boys were trying to light an onion bomb when it exploded.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King told the newspaper the boys were having a tough time and both of them bent down to light the device when it exploded Wednesday in the courtyard of an apartment building.
The 8-year-old suffered second-degree burns to his face and both hands. The older boy had second-degree burns on one hand. Three other boys were not hurt.
They’ve been transferred to a burn center in Miami after being rushed to a medical center in Fort Lauderdale.
Police find prosthetic ear owner after Facebook post
HOLMES BEACH — Police in Florida trying to find the rightful owner of a prosthetic ear that washed up on their beach got a happy phone call from South Carolina on Thursday.
Holmes Beach Police Sgt. Brian Hall said a woman called saying the rubber ear they posted on Facebook belongs to her husband.
Hall said the Beaufort couple was vacationing in the Tampa Bay area when the man went swimming. She said he was trying to put the ear in his pocket for safekeeping when “a wave knocked it off his hand.”
The police department posted a photo of the left ear, saying a local resident found it in the sand on Saturday after the “World’s Strongest Man” contest on Anna Maria Island.
Prosthetic ears can cost thousands of dollars. Hall said the department will mail it to South Carolina.
“We will put it in box. I hope nobody sees it and freaks out,” he said.
Man accused of killing mother, dog over videos
OCKLAWAHA — Florida authorities say a man claiming to be paranoid killed his mother and their dog and then set their home on fire.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets 22-year-old Colby Larue was charged with murder and arson Wednesday.
The Ocala Star Banner says Larue walked into a sheriff’s office and confessed to Sgt. Mike Mongeluzzo and Detective John Lightle.
Larue told officers he was watching YouTube videos that made him paranoid that someone was going to harm his mother. He grabbed a gun and shot his mother when she came downstairs. He then shot the dog and set the house on fire.
An arrest report says Larue got in a row boat and crossed the lake near his house before running through the woods and turning himself in.
Inmate indicted for federal building bomb threats
PENSACOLA — Authorities say a Florida inmate has been indicted on federal charges for making several bomb threats that led to evacuations at federal buildings.
The U.S. attorney’s office says 24-year-old Noah Stirn is now in federal custody. He is accused of making the threats from a state prison near Pensacola while serving time for vehicle theft and witness intimidation.
The indictment announced Thursday by the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Florida says Stirn mailed letters to agencies threatening to use car bombs and other explosives in buildings in Pensacola and the U.S. District Court in Miami. Stirn said the attacks were “for the cause of the Islamic State.”
FBI agents say Stirn admitted sending the letters, which he signed.
Stirn will be arraigned in federal court on June 25.
