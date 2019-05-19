SEBRING — Timothy Sams was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies at about 10:42 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Sams now faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
According to the HCSO arrest report, three victims were threatened by Sams with a gun as they were visiting a friend at Woody’s RV Resort. Deputies report there was a verbal altercation between some residents who live in Woody’s and the three victims.
The three victims said they were ending a friendly visit with a resident and left the home. The victims told the arresting deputy that Sams pointed a handgun at their vehicle as they were trying to leave the park.
The report shows all three victims gave separate recorded statements. They were trying to leave the park when Sams held up a gun and pointed it at the vehicle they were in and asked if they wanted to get shot. The three statements corroborated each other and all agreed there was a threat of being shot even if their words did not match exactly. All three wanted to pursue charges on Sams.
After Sams was made aware of his Miranda rights, he told deputies he saw flashlights outside of his residence and went outside. He also said he took his weapon and heard voices. He saw a white car trying to leave the park. Sams said he was on the driver’s side of the car on the side of the road and the victims were being argumentative, he said.
In between redactions, the report shows Sams admitted there were no threat to his person.
After the redacted section, the deputy said the suspect smelled of alcohol and admitted to a “few mixed drinks prior to the incidence (sic).”
The report indicates a semiautomatic with a bullet in the chamber was found, although it does not say where it was found.
Sams was transported to Highlands County Jail. His arraignment is on June 17.
Another one of those 'good guys with guns' we keep hearing about?
