SEBRING — A Wauchula man was arrested last week after making fraudulent purchases and pawning the items for cash.
During the period of June 4 through July 1, Brian Keith Aeschliman, 32, of Wauchula, made fraudulent purchases and then took some of the purchased items and pawned them, according to reports.
Officers with the Sebring Police Department investigated a series of fraudulent purchases that began at the Napa Auto Parts store in Sebring at 3443 U.S. 27 South on June 4, reports said.
The purchases, totaling $2,602.25 made on nine days stretched across the month of June, were made using a credit account of Field Drainage, 5720 State Road 66 in Zolfo Springs, reports said. Aeschliman is a former employee and was not authorized to use the credit account.
Officers discovered at least two instances where Aeschliman brought items to a pawn shop. According to reports, on June 15, Aeschliman pawned a new Dewalt brand grease gun for $75, thirty minutes after he charged the same grease gun from Napa. Ten days later, Aeschliman did it again, this time with a Napa brand 65-piece Tap and Die set at Wild Side Pawn and Gun, 3341 U.S. 27 South in Sebring, reports said. Aeschliman received $50 for his efforts.
A warrant was issued by Sebring police for Aeschliman’s arrest and he was subsequently apprehended on Aug. 29.
Aeschliman was arrested and charged with five counts of felony grand theft of $300 but less than $5,000, five counts of felony illegal use of credit cards to obtain goods $300 or more, four counts of misdemeanor illegal use of credit cards to obtain goods under $300, three counts of misdemeanor petit theft, two counts of felony give false owner information on pawn items less than $300, one count of misdemeanor petit theft second degree and one count of felony swindle to obtain property under $20,000.
He is currently in the Highlands County Jail on bond totaling $65,000.
