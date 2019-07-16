SEBRING — A Lake Placid man faces charges of armed robbery after allegedly taking $500 from a woman Saturday at knifepoint in a secluded area of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring.
John Carroll Meredith, 50, has been charged with robbery with a weapon and is in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
According to arrest reports, the victim — a 36-year-old woman from Okeechobee — arranged to meet with Meredith at an address in the 300 block of Micco Avenue in Sebring. She intended to buy a motorcycle from him.
He said they had to ride to where the motorcycle was, so the victim and another woman got into a dark green Camaro with the suspect and left the house.
They drove out to the west part of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District, which is sparsely populated or developed, and heavily wooded.
Once in a secluded area, the car stopped and Meredith allegedly put his leg on the victim’s leg and brandished a large knife.
In reports, the victim described it as similar to a hunting knife.
Allegedly, Meredith then demanded her money and cell phone. She handed over both the phone and the $500 cash, as she was in fear for her life, reports state.
She began to plead for her life, reports state.
She was taken back to Micco Avenue and left there on foot, according to reports.
When Highlands County sheriff’s deputies took her statement, they asked the homeowner at the house on Micco Avenue if they could search it for Meredith.
They found him there, hiding in a closet in the front living room.
Reports said his attire matched a description given by the victim.
She also identified him through a “show-up,” reports state.
Deputies reportedly found $475 in cash in Meredith’s pocket.
Any statement by him was redacted from reports, except that he did not wish to speak to deputies without an attorney.
During the time of this incident, Meredith was out on bond for allegations of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving with knowledge that his license was suspended or revoked — second offense.
