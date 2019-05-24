SEBRING — Sebring police charged a man over the weekend with attempting to strangle a woman and two counts of obstruction for allegedly hanging up 911 calls, twice.
He is not currently in Highlands County Jail. He has a hearing set for June 17.
Mosises Tavares Ullola, 40, of Sebring allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck during a fight on Friday night, lifting her up off the floor while she struggled to breathe. When she was let go, and tried to call 911, he allegedly grabbed the phone from her and hung it up, twice.
Police, notified of the 911 hangup, went to the location to investigate.
Arrest reports place that call at 6:44 p.m. Friday, May 17, from a room at Residence Inn in Sebring.
Reports state that Ullola and a 31-year-old woman had been arguing prior to that, and during the argument, Ullola allegedly grabbed her by the neck, choking her with his two hands.
The woman would later tell police she couldn't breathe and felt like she would pass out.
Allegedly, he lifted her up off the floor as he did this and she heard a popping sound from her neck, as if it was being stretched.
Reports state he then allegedly threw her onto the bed in the hotel room, and she immediately tried to call 911, even while she attempted to catch her breath.
Ullola allegedly saw the number she dialed, and took the receiver away from her, hanging up the phone.
Reports state she picked it back up and dialed 911 again, and he again grabbed it and hung it up.
The woman then went to the lobby for help where the clerk told her police were already en route.
She told police that two children were with them — a 14-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy — but were in another hotel room, and did not witness the incident.
She also told police she and Ullola had been together three years.
Police reported seeing redness around her neck and a small scrape on her left arm.
When questioned, Ullola denied putting his hands on the woman or choking her.
However, police noted that he stands 6 feet tall and the woman stands 5 feet 1 inch, and he was capable of lifting her off the floor.
