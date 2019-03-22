OKEECHOBEE — An argument on State Road 70 allegedly turned violent when a man allegedly pulled a 71-year-old woman out of a car against her will.
Matthew John Ludwig, 42, of Lake Placid has since been charged with battery on a person 65 years or older, a third-degree felony.
He is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond.
Arrest reports state that at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, he and the victim allegedly had a dispute at SR 70 and County Road 721. While en route, the deputy learned they had driven to “the Circle K,” the nearest of which is located on U.S. 27 at SR 70.
When the deputy arrived, the victim reported that she and Ludwig were having an argument about money. He was driving and she was in the back seat, reports said.
Reports said Ludwig became upset, abruptly stopped the vehicle, got out, opened the left rear door and pulled the woman out by her arms.
A witness in the front passenger seat corroborated that story, reports said.
When questioned, Ludwig admitted to getting upset and stopping the car, but said the argument never turned physical and denied ever grabbing the older woman.
