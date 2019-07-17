AVON PARK — A man coming home Sunday to his East Pine Street home saw another man leaving through the kitchen window with a safe in his hands.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies investigated and arrested Noah Joseph Connors, 20, of Avon Park on charges of burglary and grand theft.
Arrest reports state that the victim, a 21-year-old man, after seeing Connors leaving his home, discovered several other items were missing from his house.
Those items were later discovered at the next-door residence, where Connors sometimes stays, reports state.
A witness reportedly saw Connors inside the house and saw him taking a lawnmower from the house.
The victim told deputies that Connors did not have permission to be inside his house or to take items. Total value of the items taken was more than $300 but less than $5,000.
Part of Connors’ statement was redacted from reports. The report did indicate that he denied being inside the house and said he was only in the back yard because he tried to chase down a man he saw burglarizing the place.
While Highlands County sheriff’s deputies were still on the scene, a man approached them and said he was a victim of a theft as well. The victim told deputies at 7 p.m. on July 4, he left a Citizen silver watch on a table in the garage at his house on Memorial Drive. The victim discovered his watch missing at midnight on July 5.
The arrest report shows a value of $400 for the watch. The victim said he thought Connors took the watch but wasn’t sure until Connors allegedly admitted it. The victim told deputies that Connors said he put the watch back.
According to the report, the victim has not seen the watch and wanted to press charges. Connors is being charged with larceny, grand theft of more than $300, but less than $5,000.
Connors is in jail on two counts of grand theft and a count of burglary with a total bond of $35,000. However, he is also in jail on a petit theft charge and is being held without bond on that charge.
