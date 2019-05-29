SEBRING — A Sebring man has been charged with cruelty toward children, abuse without bodily harm, in the way he punished them for becoming locked in a closet.
James Ryan Holt, 28, was charged with the second-degree felony last Thursday after his alleged punishment of a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy by striking them with a USB cable.
The incident allegedly took place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:41 p.m. after getting a call about it.
A woman whose age was redacted from reports told deputies Holt became upset with finding the children locked in a closet and began breaking the door down to get to them.
After getting them out of the closet, reports said, he placed them on a bed in the bedroom, retrieved a USB charging cable from near the television in the living room, and allegedly hit them with it.
Reports allege he hit the boy on his left leg and the girl on her right leg.
Deputies saw several red marks consistent with the witness’ story, reports said.
Holt’s statement to deputies was also redacted from reports.
