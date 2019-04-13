AVON PARK — A Highlands County sheriff’s deputy followed a yellow car last Sunday on U.S. 27 after receiving reports of a reckless driver.
When he stopped the car, he found a foreign national, apparently drunk, with no Florida driver’s license. Miguel Angel Armenta Flores, 21, of Guerrero, Mexico, has been charged with driving under the influence and without a driver’s license.
At 8:19 p.m. Sunday, April 7, Highlands County Consolidated Dispatch received reports of a reckless driver in the area of U.S. 27 and Main Street in Avon Park.
The deputy arrived in the area and found a southbound two-door yellow car matching the complaint description and apparently weaving, hitting a curb at least once, according to arrest reports.
The deputy activated emergency lights, but the car took a quarter mile to stop, reports said, pulling over in the Winn-Dixie parking lot at 802 U.S. 27 South.
The deputy spoke with Armenta Flores, identified by a Mexican identification card. When asked for his Florida driver’s license, he gave a statement that was redacted from reports, but reports stated that dispatchers confirmed for the deputy that Armenta Flores has not license.
Allegedly, the deputy smelled a strong alcohol odor coming from the car, and saw glassy, watery eyes on the driver.
Armenta Flores, allegedly, repeated himself several times and was unsteady on his feet when asked to step out of the car, leaning on the car for balance, reports said.
He also, allegedly, stated several times he was “sorry,” would call someone to pick him up and would not drive anymore.
The deputy asked how many drinks Armenta Flores had that night. His statement and a large portion of narratives after that point were redacted from reports.
However, the remaining narrative stated the deputy, based on observations and investigation, had determined Armenta Flores was intoxicated, and charged him.
The car was turned over to the driver’s sister, who had arrived on his request.
At the jail, Armenta Flores agreed to provide two breath samples.
The first, at 9:59 p.m. — an hour and 40 minutes after the initial call — measured 0.223.
The second, at 10:02 p.m., measured 0.222, well above the legal limit of 0.08 blood alcohol concentration (BAC).
The 0.08 percent BAC limit is the standard measurement used across the United States for an “impaired” driver.
I'm not understanding the importance of posting the picture of alleged perpetrators in the newspaper. These people have not been convicted of anything, yet their image is plastered over the media to what purpose? If there is a good reason, I'd like to know.
