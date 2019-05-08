LORIDA — A confrontation Saturday night between an armed man and another trying to break into his truck ended with the would-be burglar leaving in his own car.
That is, except that the burglar then stuck his arm out of the car window and fired a small revolver, yelling, “See, I have a gun, too.”
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander Aaron Capps, 39, of Lorida, later that night and charged him with the second-degree felony of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, as he allegedly drove away from the Tawny Road address.
Arrest reports state several deputies arrived at the Lorida home after a report of a shooting. They arrived to meet a man who said he was at his girlfriend’s house and heard a noise outside.
He grabbed a handgun and went outside to investigate, reports said.
It was then, reports said, that he saw Capps trying to break into his truck, which was parked in the girlfriend’s driveway.
The armed boyfriend told Capps to leave and not come back, reports said.
When Capps wouldn’t leave, the boyfriend pulled out his handgun, reports said, and again told him to leave.
At that point, Capps reportedly left and walked to his car, which was parked on the road.
The boyfriend told deputies that Capps drove a short distance down the road and stuck his arm out the window.
The boyfriend reported he saw Capps’ gun, a small revolver, in his hand, then heard Capps fire the gun and yell he also had a pistol, just before driving away.
Arrest reports state that an independent witness at the scene saw a vehicle similar to Capps’ car driving down Tawny Road in Lorida, and heard a gunshot as the vehicle drove away.
Six hours later, at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies spoke with Capps at his home on Fairview Lane in Lorida — 2.6 miles away on the other side of U.S. 98.
Capps told deputies he did go to the Tawny Road residence to speak with the boyfriend, but denied all other accusations, according to arrest reports.
