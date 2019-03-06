SEBRING — A 27-year-old Okeechobee man is in critical condition after the golf cart he was driving Tuesday afternoon across U.S. 98 near U.S. 27 was struck by a car.
Philip Kinzie was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, Fort Pierce, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Kinzie was driving a Club golf cart south across U.S. 98 from the driveway of the Circle K convenience store on U.S. 27.
Robin Northcutt, 55, of Louisville, Kentucky, was driving a Cadillac Escalade east on U.S. 98 approaching the Circle K driveway with passenger, Toni Northcutt, also 55 and of Louisville, Kentucky, the FHP report states. They were not injured in the crash.
The golf cart traveled into the path of the Cadillac, which caused the front left of the Cadillac to collide with the right side of the golf cart, the report shows. The golf cart was redirected in a southeasterly direction where it traveled onto the southern grass shoulder.
Kinzie was ejected and the golf cart began to travel back onto U.S. 98 where it came to final rest facing a northwesterly direction on the westbound lane of of U.S. 98.
Kinzie came to final rest on the southern grass shoulder of U.S. 98, the report states. The Cadillac came to a controlled stop on the driveway of the Mobil convenience store on U.S. 27.
The report shows “no” for alcohol related for both drivers and the Cadillac passenger.
Charges are “pending,” according to the report.
Florida Statutes define golf carts as a “motor vehicle that is designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 MPH.”
Golf carts may be operated on roadways that are designated for golf carts with a posted speed limit of 30 MPH or less.
Golf carts are not titled or registered and are not required to be insured with PIP and PDL coverage.
A person must be 14 years or older to operate a golf cart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.