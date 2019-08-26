SEBRING — A Lorida couple got a rude awakening on Tuesday just after 1 a.m. when Christopher Shannon Johnson allegedly burst into their home.
Johnson, 46, is from Kissimmee. He was arrested by deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and now faces charges of property damage $200 and burglary of an occupied dwelling.
According to the arrest report, Johnson entered the property around 1 a.m. Tuesday and tried to get into the home. Johnson allegedly turned the door knob and tried to push it open by putting his weight against it. The arrest report states Johnson used a piece of PVC pipe to break the screens on the front door.
The couple who reside at the residence were sleeping until the woman was awoken because of the noise, the report shows. The woman was walking to the front door to check on the situation and saw the door knob turning. She told the deputy she was afraid whoever it was would get in the house as the person was “slamming his body into the door trying to break it down,” the report states.
The woman was the one who told the deputy about the pipe used to break the screen also. The report states the male victim told the deputy he thought the suspect was on drugs because he “stated that there were dead bodies outside.”
