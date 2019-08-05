SEBRING — James Franklin McNabb, 57, of Sebring was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday. McNabb is being charged with a third-degree felony count of cruelty toward a child, abuse without great harm.
The arrest report is highly redacted because the victim is a 14-year-old male and the crime is of a domestic nature.
The arresting deputy wrote he and another deputy responded to a Sebring apartment complex. Upon arrival, they saw a youth standing outside and he told the deputies he didn’t want to go back to the apartment and did not a have a place to go. The arresting deputy wrote in his report that the young man had swelling to the side of his face near his left eye.
“The eye was purple in color and puffy,” the deputy wrote.
The deputy asked the youth how it happened. The victim allegedly said that earlier in the day he was awoken by McNabb yelling at him. The youth also said the suspect told him to get up and leave the house and that the victim was no longer welcome in the residence.
The victim said that’s when McNabb punched him on the side of his face. The victim left the residence, the report said.
The arresting deputy arrived at McNabb’s residence and made him aware of his Miranda rights. The statement he gave the deputy is almost entirely redacted. The suspect was arrested and taken to jail.
