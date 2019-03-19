SEBRING — Deputies found a man dead in his camper Sunday at Sebring International Raceway.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies found Geoffrey Clark Shepherd, 64, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday, said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
While clearing out stragglers from the Raceway, following the annual 12 Hours of Sebring race week, deputies knocked on the lone remaining camper and got no answer.
Peering into his camper they saw a man slumped over on the floor. They were able to open the camper and found the man had died.
Shepherd’s camper had been set up in Green Park, near Turn 7, otherwise known as the Hairpin Turn.
Dressel said deputies had no lead on a cause of death. They would have to wait until after the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office conducts an autopsy.
However, he could confirm that there appeared to be no signs of foul play. Unless the autopsy says otherwise, Dressel said, Shepherd’s death appeared to be natural causes.
