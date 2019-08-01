SEBRING — Investigators have confirmed the cause of one of two suspicious deaths earlier this year at a local hospital.
Robert E. Burns, 55, reportedly had a heart attack sometime on Feb. 15, a Friday, and wasn’t found until four days later.
A family member reported him missing on Monday, Feb. 18, when he hadn’t been at work since Friday, Feb. 15. He was found Tuesday, Feb. 19, shut in his gray Mazda CX-5, which was parked on the far west row of the employee parking lot at AdventHealth Sebring.
When he was first reported missing, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies checked on him at his home on Lime Tree Drive in Sun ‘n Lake Special Improvement District. It was after that, that they began to look for his car.
Questions were raised as to why hospital staff or security did not see Burns’ car in the employee lot. Explanations given at the time included the fact that the employee lot at AdventHealth is not heavily traveled by visitors going to the main entrance or emergency room, and that employees focused on going to their shifts might not have noticed another employee in a car.
However, the Sheriff’s Office also reported Burns was discovered in the rear cargo area of the small SUV, packed in with many household items.
It’s believed he may have crawled in there to go to sleep.
Reports said it appeared as though he had been living in the car with several items with him supporting that theory.
The row where Burns’ car was found is the closest to Ponce de Leon Drive, across from Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School. A medical practice sits between the employee lot and the street, and students or parents going to and from the school would have to enter the lot directly in order to walk past the car.
Another person discovered dead at AdventHealth this year was 53-year-old Rebecca Stephenson of Chillicothe, Ohio, who two men dropped off dead at the Emergency Room at 12:55 a.m. March 17, a Sunday.
According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, two men left Stephenson without giving the health care professionals any information on her. There is no word on how deputies or hospital staff identified her.
Deputies soon identified the men, but are still waiting for Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab toxicology reports to determine if she had any drugs or poisons in her system that would have caused her demise.
One of the two men — 36-year-old Noel Joseph Cardona, 36, of Sebring — was charged a month later with stealing the woman’s car.
The car, a 2004 Kia Optima, did not actually belong to Stephenson. She had permission to use it from the actual owner, who pressed charges when she learned Cardona and another man drove the car to AdventHealth Sebring’s emergency room to drop off Stephenson, then left without giving health care professionals any information on her.
Arrest reports state Cardona was seen entering the driver’s seat of the car and leaving the area.
At 1:12 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy saw Cardona with the car at the Shell gasoline station at 6229 U.S. 27, on the frontage road in front of Sun ‘n Lake Special Improvement District.
More than 12 hours later, at 1:50 p.m., Cardona drove the car back to AdventHealth Sebring and gave his information to medical staff because he saw himself on social media reports on the death investigation.
He then led law enforcement officers to the car, which was in the emergency room parking lot, and handed them the keys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.