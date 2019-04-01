SEBRING — A man reported missing in December turned up in a shallow backyard grave Thursday on Longview Road.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials on Monday confirmed Jonathan Angel Diaz, 22, of Lake Placid was the man found behind a home in a grave approximately four feet deep.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies have started an investigation into his death.
However, details were still not available as of 2:30 p.m. Monday as to the nature of the grave, at which home on Longview Road was he found and whether or not there were any signs of foul play.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, was able to confirm Diaz's identity on Monday. He planned to have a press release available to outline any details that were available, but that press release was not ready as of press time Monday.
“We can say that there is no danger to the community associated with this case,” Dressel said via a Friday press release. “Thank you for your patience as we work to confirm any further information before releasing it to the public.”
To all other inquiries from the Highlands News-Sun on Friday, authorities had no comment.
The Sheriff’s Office reported Diaz missing on Dec. 26, 2018, after getting a report from his mother.
Although it was unknown what he was wearing, he had several identifying tattoos, including a “full-sleeve” on his right arm, two chest tattoos, one on his back/upper right shoulder and an image of the state of Texas on his left inside forearm.
The last time anyone actually saw Diaz was Dec. 14, 2018.
According to Sheriff’s Office records, he was also seen by deputies as recently as four days prior to that, when arrested on charges of obtaining property in exchange for a worthless check, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
There are no open or closed court cases listed for Diaz in Clerk of the Courts records, however.
