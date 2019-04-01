SEBRING — A man reported missing in December turned up in a shallow backyard grave Thursday on Longview Road.
Jonathan Angel Diaz, 22, of Lake Placid allegedly got killed and buried because of unpaid debt to fellow drug dealers, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The HCSO has linked his death and murder investigation to a continuing investigation into an international drug trafficking ring responsible for bringing up to 28.6 pounds of of methamphetamine per week into Highlands County and the surrounding area.
During a seven-month investigation into the organization, a task force of local, state and federal authorities learned Diaz was a top-level dealer in the local organization.
On Dec. 22, Diaz’s family reported him missing.
An investigation of his disappearance revealed that the last time Diaz had been heard from was around Dec. 14, and the last place he was known to have been was 5003 Manatee Drive in Sebring, the home of 27-year-old Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury, the local kingpin of the organization.
Investigators say Diaz was bludgeoned to death in Molina’s garage in retaliation for a debt of several thousand dollars he owed to the drug trafficking organization.
His killers then buried his body in the backyard of a home at 117 Longview Road in Sebring.
His grave was discovered Thursday, coincidentally the same day the task force served arrest and search warrants on Molina and several other members of his organization, both locally and in several other states.
“We are in the process of reviewing evidence with prosecutors and expect to file charges very soon, but I want to assure you that the people responsible for this murder are in custody,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “Highlands County is safer today than it was last week thanks to the men and women who put in countless hours of work over the last seven months to take these criminals off our streets.”
Initially, the grave showed no signs of foul play.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, was able to confirm Diaz’s identity on Monday and sent out a press release just before 4 p.m. that afternoon.
“We can say that there is no danger to the community associated with this case,” Dressel said via a Friday press release. “Thank you for your patience as we work to confirm any further information before releasing it to the public.”
According to Sheriff’s Office records, Diaz was arrested on or before Dec. 11 on charges of obtaining property in exchange for a worthless check, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Clerk of the Courts records, however, list no open or closed court cases for Jonathan Angel Diaz.
