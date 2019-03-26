SEBRING — Most pretrial conferences involve attorneys getting coordinated for a trial, not having a short trial in front of the judge.
A hearing Monday for Zachary Joseph Lenoff, 31, ended up with Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada putting him back in jail without bond, at until first appearance with Circuit Court Judge Anthony Ritenour. The testimony Estrada heard regarded allegations that Lenoff had contacted the victims in a domestic violence case, even through a third party.
Lenoff tried to make an argument against being sent back to jail. Estrada cut him off, told him he would need to make his case with Ritenour, and held up two thick paper-bound law books while saying, “I’m following the law.”
The law, in this case, is Florida Statutes 721.31 about violation of injunctions for domestic violence. Under Section (4)(a), Item 5, Estrada found that Lenoff violated an injunction by having contact with the victim, either directly or indirectly.
The injunction was imposed in connection to a domestic violence battery, second offense, on Oct. 28, 2018, with a woman with whom he has a child.
The argument during which the battery occurred, according to arrest affidavits, was over a set of vehicle keys in the woman’s possession.
Arrest affidavits said she had received the keys the previous night, had been allowed to use the car in the past and recently, and was never told she could not.
A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy was called first to the scene to investigate the allegation of her stealing the vehicle, but left after finding no crime had been committed.
Shortly after that, the woman made a 911 call, “screaming and not making sense,” the report said.
When deputies arrived, they found her in the center of the road, crying, with a bleeding hand. She told deputies Lenoff pushed her to the ground, so he was handcuffed, reports said.
Allegedly, he attempted to take the keys from her as she prepared to exit the house and lock up the front door.
In addition to Lenoff allegedly knocking her down during a struggle for the keys, causing injuries to her right hand and fingers, reports said he also allegedly dragged her across the pavement, causing injuries to her right knee and right elbow.
She also allegedly hit her face against the ground during the struggle.
Reports said she told deputies she kicked him in an attempt to get him to let go.
Lenoff has a previous conviction for domestic violence battery on Dec. 20, 2011, arrest reports said.
During Monday’s hearing, 25-year-old Matthew Tucker, who has since married the battery victim, confirmed she was dating Lenoff prior to the October arrest.
Tucker said he has known Lenoff since 2013. The wife, Tucker’s former girlfriend, allegedly knew Lenoff for five years.
Tucker admitted to having two violations of probation on his own record for marijuana possession and for a suicide attempt. However, he said he has not violated probation since those events.
He also admitted to being on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement sexual offender registry. The Registry lists his offense as lewd and lascivious conduct by a person under age 18 with a victim under age 16.
Tucker and his new wife said Tucker is working to get court clearance to be around her daughter. The wife said it is an expensive process, but possible.
Tucker testified Monday that Lenoff has contacted him, concerned about his history of drug abuse, and offered to pay twice what it costs for the legal process if Tucker would give it up and stay away from his daughter.
Lenoff allegedly then called back to make sure Tucker knew his concerns were for Tucker’s drug history, and not the sex offender status.
That conversation was in December 2018, Tucker’s wife said.
His wife then testified that Lenoff also called Tucker in November to see if he would convince her to sign a victim’s waiver of prosecution in the domestic battery case.
He also allegedly called about getting some of his things back, she said, including the vehicle for which she had the keys in October.
She said both she and Lenoff have custody of their child, with no custody agreement arranged at this time.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo argued that Lenoff has, thus, had contact with the victim and requested an increase in Lenoff’s bond.
Peter Brewer, Lenoff’s attorney, argued that Lenoff did not directly contact the victim and took issue with the alleged contact being four months ago, or more, but being brought up now, close to having a trial.
Estrada noted that, under Florida law, the court can designate a third party to be a go-between, but that was not established in this case. He found Lenoff violated the injunction and had him held without bond until first appearance.
