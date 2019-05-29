SEBRING — “We run calls like this all the time,” said Paramedic Rebecca Crews of Highlands County Medical Unit 10-1, “but we rarely ever get to stand in front of that person and say, ‘I’m glad to see you.’”
She, Emergency Medical Technician Kaylynn Pearlman, and Detention Deputy Chaz Abeln got that chance along with a host of other fire and emergency medical personnel when Lee and Sharon Pearson stopped by West Sebring Fire Department Station 10 to visit Friday. All the people in the room had a hand in reviving Lee Pearson on May 6 when he collapsed on a sidewalk a little more than a mile away.
As it turns out, Medic Unit 10-1 wasn’t at the station. They were at AdventHealth Sebring, formerly Florida Hospital, six miles away.
Pearlman said they made that trip in four minutes.
The average response time on a medical call is 7:45-8 minutes throughout the entire county, said Dustin Fitch, deputy chief of EMS with Highlands County Fire Rescue.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, medical units and medically-trained fire crews must cover 1,016.62 square miles in Highlands County.
Even with West Sebring Station 10 sitting 1.1 miles away on Hammock Road, Fitch and the Pearsons said Lee Pearson wouldn’t have revived without people being there.
People like Abeln, on a day off, saw Pearson fall and ran to him.
“We were on the way to the store,” Abeln said of himself and a friend. “I told him, ‘Pull over real quick.’”
Abeln couldn’t find a pulse on Lee Pearson and saw how he’d cut up his head when he hit the ground near the Highlands County YMCA.
A cut meant he didn’t try to stop his fall — that he was unconscious before he hit.
“I rolled you over and started CPR,” Abeln told Lee Pearson.
Adeln turned to Deputy Sheriff Gage Massey, whom he saw there, and asked him if he had his automated external defibrillator (AED) in his car.
AEDs have become standard equipment for law enforcement in the last 10-15 years, for such emergencies.
Abeln said James “Jim” McGann also came running out of the nearby Highlands Family YMCA, and tried to find something to open Lee Pearson’s airway.
Others ran from the parking lot and picnic pavilions of nearby Max Long Recreation Complex and assisted with cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
By the time Massey returned from his car, Abeln said, EMS had arrived and took over.
“Everybody was in the right place at the right time,” Abeln said.
“We had tons of people backing us up,” Crews said.
Lee Pearson repeated Friday what he has said before: When he jogged to the YMCA in the evening hours of May 6, he came through an alleyway on his way to the main thoroughfare of Lakewood Road. If he had collapsed anywhere else along his route, he might not have been seen until it was too late.
He said when he woke up in the hospital, his throat hurt terribly and his chest was “killing” him.
Crews said that was because Mike Tallent and Jonathan Zahn of Medical Unit 19-1 did compressions on him after she had intubated his airway.
“You had a lot of good people in your favor that day,” Crews said. “A lot of good people around you.”
Sharon Pearson, who didn’t even count her husband as overdue until 10 p.m., has said since that she doesn’t let Lee Pearson, despite having won state competitions in his age class for 400 meter runs, go jogging alone again.
She wants him to take a buddy who knows how to perform CPR.
He had undergone bypass surgery 10 years ago and had been fine ever since.
It just never occurred to him he’d have any further problems.
As it turned out, Crews said, chest compressions were the best thing for him in that instance.
That, and an AED. With the defibrillator, he started to come around, she said.
The rest of the day after the incident, members of the medical crews kept in touch with the local emergency room to see if their “John Doe” — since he didn’t have identification at the time — was doing better.
Sharon Pearson asked how they were able to handle later calls, not knowing if Lee Pearson had survived.
“You have to let it go,” Crews said, “so you can give the next person the same level of care.”
Fitch plans to present lifesaver challenge coins to everyone he can contact who had a hand in helping Lee Pearson, and do it at a public venue so others can take part in the celebration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.